Barnsley are considering recalling Herbie Kane from his loan at Oxford United.

Barnsley have a clause in his deal to bring him back to Oakwell next month, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Kane, 23, has been a hit since joining Karl Robinson’s side in the last transfer window.

The midfielder has made 15 appearances in the league since linking up with the U’s.

Current situation

Barnsley gave him the green light to move to the Kassam Stadium in late August to get some game time under his belt.

The Tykes signed him in October 2020 on a three-year deal and he has since played 28 times for the Championship side in all competitions.

They have a new manager now in Poya Asbaghi and he is weighing up whether to bring Kane back to Yorkshire to boost their survival hopes.

Career to date

The ex-England youth international spent time as a youngster at local side Bristol City before Liverpool came calling.

He went on to make two first-team appearances for the Merseyside giants.

The Reds also loaned him out to Doncaster Rovers and Hull City to gain some experience during his spell at Anfield.

What now?

Losing Kane this winter would be a huge blow to Oxford.

They are currently 6th in League One and he has been influential in the middle of the park for them over recent times.