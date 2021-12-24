Lincoln City have secured a loan signing for next month, as per BBC Radio Lincolnshire reporter Rob Makepeace on Twitter (see tweet below).

Good news from the interview: 1 new signing guaranteed on January 2nd (loan deal)@AnthonyScully_ has been back training this week. — Rob Makepeace (@rob_makepeace) December 24, 2021

Lincoln City have the addition ‘guaranteed’ ahead of January.

The identity of the player is unknown at this moment in time.

It has been a tough first-half of the season for Michael Appleton’s side after they made the Play-Off final in the last campaign.

Current situation

Lincoln are currently 19th in the league table after just five wins from their opening 21 games.

They are two points above the relegation zone but will be looking to rise up the division with some wins over the festive period.

What next?

Appleton’s side are at home to MK Dons on Boxing Day followed by away trips to Rotherham United and Ipswich Town over New Year.

They have some tough games coming up and will be desperate not to slip into the relegation zone.

Signing on the way

It has emerged on this Christmas Eve morning that Lincoln have an acquisition lined up already for when the window opens next Saturday.

The Swansea Independent reported in October that the Imps were determined to get a deal done for Morgan Whittaker in January after missing out on signing him in the summer.

Time will tell whether he is the unknown player they have agreed to land but it would certainly make sense.