West Brom, QPR and Huddersfield Town are all ‘plotting to sign’ striker Freddy Gondola next month, reports Football Insider.

Gondola, 26, is currently playing for Venezuelan club Deportivo Tachira.

But the Panama international is out of contract at the end of this month and now Football Insider report that Championship trio QPR, Wets Brom and Huddersfield are all looking into a deal to sign the forward.

Who is Freddy Gondola?

Gondola has spent his footballing career to date in South America. He’s featured for a handful of teams in Venezuela and in his native Panama, for whom he has five international caps and one goal.

His links to the Championship though are somewhat random – all three linked clubs could well be in for a striker next month, West Brom especially, and Gondola fits the bill.

As a free agent, unproven in England or indeed Europe, Gondola would certainly be a gamble should any of Huddersfield, QPR or West Brom take a punt on him.

Reports this morning though have revealed that the Baggies are in talks to sign Orlando City striker Daryl Dike.

This could well mean that Gondola is a back-up plan for West Brom should they fail in their bid to sign Dike, but the Baggies have also been closely linked with Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow.

Huddersfield and QPR are yet to really be linked with any huge names ahead of the January transfer window – QPR are in the market for a centre-back and Bournemouth’s Steve Cook has been mentioned.

Gondola would be an exciting signing for any club given the sort of mystery behind a potential purchase, but it seems like a bit of wildcard move as it stands.