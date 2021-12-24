Darlington want to extend Rotherham United defender Jake Cooper’s loan, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

The non-league side have been impressed with the youngster this season.

Cooper, 20, has made 11 appearances for the National League North outfit in all competitions and has chipped in with three goals from the back.

His deal with the Quakers is due to expire next month but they would like him to stay.

Read: Rotherham United open to making signings in January

Rotherham gave him the green light to move to the North East club in August for him to get some game time under his belt.

The Millers have a decision to make on his situation this winter.

Career to date

Cooper was born in Burnley and started his career in the academy at Sheffield United.

However, he made the short switch across South Yorkshire in 2015 and has since gone on to make three first-team appearances for Rotherham so far.

Loan spells

The youngster had a couple of loan spells at Gateshead before linking up with Hartlepool United last season.

He was part of the Pools side promoted to the Football League last term under Dave Challinor.

Read: Former Rotherham United man announces his retirement from the game aged 37

What now?

Cooper has been a hit with Darlington on loan and is getting valuable experience under his belt.

They want to strike a deal with Rotherham to keep him and it will be interesting to see what happens.