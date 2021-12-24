West Brom are ‘in talks’ with Orlando City to sign striker Daryl Dike on loan, reports John Percy.

Dike, 21, has been linked with a move to West Brom ahead of the January transfer window.

The USMNT striker prevailed on loan with Barnsley in the second half of last season, scoring nine goals in his 21 Championship outings under Valerien Ismael.

Now though, the Frenchman is hoping to reunite with Dike at West Brom – Telegraph reporter Percy tweeted earlier this morning:

#wba in talks with Orlando City to sign striker Daryl Dike on loan for the season from January, with a view to a permanent deal. Negotiations continuing but Ismaël hopeful of bringing him in, after Dike impressed at Barnsley — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) December 24, 2021

Dike has been in fine form once again in the MLS. In the 2021 season just concluded he scored 11 in 19 league outings, with three assists to compliment that.

After his return from Barnsley he looked to be struggling somewhat for fitness. But he finished the season strongly with five goals in his last five outings of the campaign.

Now though, the youngster could be on his way back to the UK with West Brom hoping to secure a loan deal with a view to a permanent one.

The answer to West Brom’s prayers?

West Brom have lacked goals this season. It’s clear that they need another goalscorer alongside Karlan Grant to keep their promotion ambitions alive and Dike could well be the man to fill that void.

He shone under Ismael last season – he’s powerful, clinical and quick and in a West Brom side that play that distinctive aggressive style of football under Ismael, Dike’s possible addition should be a real compliment to the side.

With January just around the corner, West Brom will be hoping to get a deal for Dike done as soon as possible to avoid any other clubs joining the race to sign him on loan.

If West Brom can pull this one off, it could yet transform their season.