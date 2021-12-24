Oxford United’s Ryan Williams has poured cold water on speculation linking him with a move to Wellington Pheonix, as per a report by the Banbury Cake.

The winger says he wants to be part of the U’s promotion push this season.

Williams, 28, only joined Karl Robinson’s side in the summer on a two-year contract.

He has made 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has chipped in with two goals.

‘It’s just standard’…

When asked about rumours linking him with Wellington Phoenix, he said:

“It’s just standard. Being an Aussie, I get interest from Australia all the time, so it’s part and parcel. I’m 28 now and a lot of boys are starting to go back to Australia.

“Every window is similar, sometimes it comes out and sometimes it doesn’t. It’s just one of those things, but we’ll play it by ear.

“I want to be a part of this journey (at United), especially if we keep playing the way we’re playing and try to get in the top two. I want to be here and be part of this team.”

Career to date

Williams played as a youngster in Australia for ECU Joondalup before moving to England in 2010.

He has since played for the likes of Portsmouth, Fulham, Gillingham, Barnsley and Rotherham United, making 258 appearances to date.

Wellington Pheonix situation

The New Zealand-based side came 7th in the A-League in the last campaign.

They are the home to former Fleetwood Town and Rotherham striker David Ball and ex-Sheffield Wednesday attacker Gary Hooper these days.

What next for Oxford?

Oxford are next in action on 29th December at home to AFC Wimbledon, followed by a home clash against Cheltenham Town on New Years Day.