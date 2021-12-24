Barnsley’s Jordan Williams has sent a defiant message as his side battle for Championship survival, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

The defender says he is sure the Tykes will be ‘fine’ in the end under new boss Poya Asbaghi.

Barnsley are currently 23rd in the Championship table with only Derby County below them.

The Yorkshire club face an uphill battle during the second-half of the season to avoid slipping into League One.

They are seven points from safety with a couple of clubs above them having a game in-hand.

‘I’m sure we’ll be fine’….

Nevertheless, Williams is still confident they can avoid the drop and has said:

“I have been here four years and we’ve been at the bottom a few times. Last season we got out of it quickly but the season before was similar to this one.

“There is a long way to go yet. We’re still believing. This would probably be the biggest one, it is a bit worse than last time. But it is doesn’t matter. I am sure we’ll be fine.”

Story so far

Williams has been on the books at Oakwell since 2018 and helped them gain promotion to the Championship in 2019.

He played a key role in their survival under Gerhard Struber a couple of seasons ago and is looking to do the same again this term.

What next?

Barnsley are back in action on 29th December away at high flying Blackburn Rovers.

They are then scheduled to play Nottingham Forest on 3rd January at home before an FA Cup clash against League Two side Barrow.