Rotherham United are open to signing some players this winter.

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has said they will make a move if the right target becomes available, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

The Millers are currently flying at the top of League One.

They are hunting down an immediate promotion back to the Championship and eyeing some additions in the upcoming January transfer window.

‘Working hard’…

Warne has said: “If we can find a player who is better than what we’ve got and is affordable to us we will try to sign him.

“The recruitment team are always working hard trying to find us other options. It’s about trying to add in an area where we’re a little bit thinner. I’ll keep details of that close to my chest.

“In some places, like the middle of the park, we’re really strong. The three centre mids (Ben Wiles, Ollie Rathbone and Dan Barlaser) are playing really well, aided and abetted by Jamie Lindsay and Haks Odoffin. There’s no need to look in that department.

“We’ll look at other parts of the team, even more so if we lose someone.”

On fire

The Millers haven’t lost for 21 games in all competitions.

Their last loss came against Fleetwood Town at the New York Stadium on 11th September.

Rotherham are top of the tree at Christmas and are two points above Wigan Athletic.

Need to keep players

Warne will be keen to keep hold of his key players next month.

Retaining the likes of Michael Smith, Dan Barlaser and Chiedozie Ogbene would be a successful window for them.