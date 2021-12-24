Hartlepool United’s Jake Lawlor is wanted by Darlington for longer, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

The defender has impressed since joining the non-league side on loan.

Lawlor, 30, is due to see his deal with Darlington expire at the end of the month.

However, the Quakers are keen to extend his stay this winter.

Getting game time

The Pools gave the centre-back the green light to move to the National League North in November to get some game time under his belt.

Lawlor only moved to the Suits Direct Stadium in the past summer transfer window but has struggled for opportunities since his move to the North East.

He has made two appearances for the League Two outfit so far and was also loaned to Bromley earlier in this campaign.

The Yorkshireman was signed by former boss Dave Challinor and it is yet to be known whether he is in Graeme Lee’s plans.

Career to date

Lawlor has spent most of his career in non-league with spells at Guiseley, Fylde and Wrexham.

Harrogate Town lured to the Football League in August 2020 and he played 21 times for them in all competitions.

The Yorkshire club decided not to extend his contract this past summer and Hartlepool subsequently snapped him up.

Lawlor has since impressed at Darlington and they would like him to stick around.