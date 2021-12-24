Tranmere Rovers have reached an agreement to sign Josh McPake on loan from Rangers.

The winger will head to the Merseyside club for a medical ahead of a move in the upcoming January transfer window, as reported by Football Insider.

Tranmere chairman Mark Palios has given the green light for the Whites to secure the deal.

McPake, 20, has spent the first-half of this season on loan in League One at Morecambe.

However, he has struggled to make an impact with Stephen Robinson’s side and Rangers are switching him to Tranmere for the second-half of the campaign.

Lots of clubs keen

McPake’s availability this winter has alerted the attention of lots of League Two clubs.

Football Insider suggested Hartlepool United and Oldham Athletic were keen in a previous report, whilst the Daily Record mentioned Barrow and Salford City as potential suitors.

Football Scotland suggested Bradford City were in the frame, whilst Carlisle United also entered the running last week.

Tranmere are poised to win the race for his signature though which will give them a boost in their push for promotion.

Story so far

McPake has played once for Rangers’ first-team having risen up through their youth ranks.

He has also been loaned out to Dundee, Greenock Morton and Harrogate Town over recent times.

Tranmere are currently 5th in the table and are only a single point outside the automatic promotion places.