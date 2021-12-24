Former Wigan Athletic midfielder Shaun MacDonald has signed for Penybont FC.

The Welsh side have announced the addition on their official club website (see tweet below).

🤝 Penybont are delighted to announce the signing of former Bournemouth, Swansea and Wigan midfielder and Wales international, Shaun MacDonald. Shaun joins us on an 18-month deal. Welcome to the club, Shaun!#BONT🟦 pic.twitter.com/7IMU6lG9rg — Penybont FC (@PenybontFC_) December 23, 2021

MacDonald, 33, last played for League One side Crewe Alexandra.

However, he left the Cheshire outfit in September and subsequently announced his retirement from the game.

MacDonald joined the Railwaymen over the summer and played three times for them earlier this season.

He has now put his boots back on though and has linked up with Penybont on an 18-month contract.

Early career

The Wales international began his career at Swansea City and rose up through the academy there.

He went on to play 40 times for the Swans’ first-team, as well as having three loan spells away at Yeovil Town.

Recent years



MacDonald left local side Swansea in 2011 and had a five-year spell at AFC Bournemouth.

He helped the Cherries rise from League One to the Premier League during his time there, making 101 appearances in all competitions.

Wigan Athletic then came calling in 2016 and he spent three seasons with the North West club.

MacDonald struggled with injury during his time at the DW Stadium and later moved to Rotherham United.

New home

Penybont play their football in the Cymru Premier and have former Swansea duo Jack Evans and Daniel Jefferies playing for them these days.