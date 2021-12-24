Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has refuted recent reports surrounding Brennan Johnson’s future at the club.

Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed on Twitter this week that Brentford had submitted a £10million offer for Johnson, and that Nottingham Forest had rejected it.

It was revealed midway through Brentford’s Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea and speaking in his pre-Boxing Day press conference, Cooper had this to say:

“Well, I haven’t heard anything about any interest of any of our players, at the moment, and I’m sure that Dane and the club would let me know if there was some genuine interest or if they were aware of any interest.

“So, as far as I’m concerned, anything that’s getting written at the moment will not be true.”

A nervy January…

Johnson has been in headlines a lot recently and ahead of the January transfer window, Cooper and the Forest officials will surely be expecting some more interest to come their way.

Cooper has already played down suggestions that Johnson might leave next month and he remains rooted in the idea that Johnson won’t be going anywhere next month.

Percy though is a reliable source of information – it was he who revealed Brentford’s recently rejected bid for Johnson but now Cooper is saying that ‘anything that’s getting written’ about Johnson at the moment is false.

Who to believe is open to debate. But for Johnson, he’ll surely be focused on just playing football for Nottingham Forest and trying to help them break into the top-six.

They currently sit in 7th-place of the Championship table with a Boxing Day trip to another one of the league’s form sides in Middlesbrough.