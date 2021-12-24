Chris Kirchner revealed on Twitter last night that he’s officially withdrawn his bid to buy Derby County.

The American seemed, at one point or another, the man to save Derby County. He was the first to show proof funding and that was all well and good, and the first to submit a formal offer to buy the club.

That offer was improved on Thursday. But in the early hours of Friday, Kirchner revealed on Twitter that he was withdrawing his bid to buy the crisis club.

Another rogue trader?

Unfortunately for Rams fans, this feeling is all to familiar. First it was the BZI group in all their royal wealth, and then Erik Alonso who tried so hard to make people believe he was on the same financial level as the likes of Sheikh Khaled and Kirchner, but ultimately and somewhat spectacularly failed.

It’d be right that Derby County fans assume the same of Kirchner. Like Alonso he tried to level with the fans, using social media to try and portray the image of him as being ‘one of them’. His transparency was rare and admired by almost everyone, but perhaps it was to rare. Too transparent.

Indeed, a truly charitable man doesn’t do as he does for the clout, but for the satisfaction of a genuine desire to do good. One early concern that I personally held of Kirchner was that he was perhaps biting off more than he could handle – he’s a young entrepreneur who’s only come into serious wealth in the past few years, and now he was trying to break into a new sport in soccer, and with a club with the off-field complexity of Derby County.

Withdrawing his deal after only two months in the running, and announcing so via Twitter seems somewhat, for want of better wording, unprofessional, and naive.

But Kirchner shouldn’t be put in the same category as Alonso – Kirchner proved his wealth. He submitted multiple offers to buy the club. He attended games and showed frustration at the sluggish process of buying a club in administration.

Again though, buying a football club whether it’s in administration or not is a lengthy process, and one that often takes a lot longer than two months. Nevertheless, Derby County fans’ anger must be laid upon someone, or something, and right now that anger is starting to turn towards the administrators.

Questions for Quantuma…

Like Alonso, Kirchner and those before them, the folks at Quantuma were initially hailed by Derby County supporters.

They’re initial arrival and proceedings at the club offered a lot to be optimistic about. But now that the process of selling the club is coming into the business end, fans and now potential buyers are losing patience and faith in those in charge.

Was that to be expected though? Andrew Hosking, Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou between them had only dragged the one club out the back end of hardship in the past – MK Dons, and that was mostly Hosking’s doing. Andronikou though was at the centre of the fiasco that was Portsmouth’s back-to-back administrations almost ten years ago now.

The question needs to be asked then, are Quantuma the right people for the job? Were they ever the right people for the job?

They’re certainly racking up a nice pay package. Whether they save the club or not they’re in line for upwards of £3million in costs and expenses, but that still doesn’t compare to the mess that was left on their plate by Mel Morris.

No matter the poor fortunes of Derby County now, today or in the near future, it all stems back to him. And where is he now?

As a neutral and as a reporter, watching the events of Derby County unfold is sombre. A club with such rich history and passionate, loyal supporters laid bare, on its knees for the world to see and for a small number to mock. One can only hope that the club is saved but as three bidders becomes two, it feels like Derby County’s chances of a future has taken the first of its three strikes.