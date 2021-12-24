Bournemouth boss Scott Parker says ‘there could be a chance’ that Steve Cook leaves next month – the centre-back has been linked with all of Watford, QPR and Newcastle United ahead of the January transfer window.

Cook, 30, has made just three Championship appearances under Parker this season. The stalwart Cherries defender has since been linked with an Eddie Howe reunion at Newcastle United, with later reports linking both QPR and Watford with a January move.

He’s entering into the final six months of his contract in January too. Football Insider previously said that he could be available for a cut price next month and now speaking to Bournemouth Echo, Parker had this to say on whether or not Cook could leave the club next month:

“There could be a chance. Steve’s contract is up at the end of the season as well. I am sure Steve would be the first to say during this first half of the season he would have liked to have played more than what he has.

“But like I always say, I respect Steve, I have a rich respect for him – his quality, his professionalism.”

Bournemouth currently sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table. They were the runaway leaders early on but they’ve since run into a tough patch of form, going winless in their last six and seeing the rest of the pack catch up on them.

All three of Cook’s league appearances this season have been during this winless run.

“Come the end of January, he’s someone I’d want still to be here,” Parker continued.

“But I also respect Steve’s situation. He is someone who has given incredible service to this football club.

“However that pans out in January, I’m not sure, I don’t know how that could be, so we will have to hear what Steve says, how he feels, and then as a football club where we stand on it as well.”

Cook has played for Bournemouth in League Two and has played for them in the Premier League. He’s been through thick and thin with the club in more than a decade playing for them, but at 30-years-old and now seemingly on the peripheries of the squad, the time might be right for him to move on.

He has no shortage of options going into next month and should he be available for a decent price then expect more teams to show an interest – he’s hugely experienced and could still have a lot to offer.

Up next for Bournemouth is a trip to QPR after Boxing Day.