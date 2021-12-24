American businessman Chris Kirchner has withdrawn his offer to buy Derby County.

Kirchner arrived on the Derby County scene earlier in the season when reports at the time thrust him to the front of the queue to take over the crisis club.

And he remained there for several weeks. But after submitting an initial bid and then an improved one, he’s now pulled out of the race to take over Derby County.

It’s been met with a mixed response from fans – they’ve seen this kind of thing happen in the recent past with names like Erik Alonso promising them the world, only for him to prove somewhat of a cowboy.

Yet others are targeting their anger towards the administrators for their apparent time wasting in this whole process, which has ultimately led to Kirchner losing patience and withdrawing his bid.

Nevertheless, it’s another chapter closed in the saga of Derby County – see what Rams fans have had to say on Twitter about Kirchner’s withdrawal:

Was this another Erik alonso situation all this public nonsense for nothing? — Lucy 🐏 (@lucy188444) December 24, 2021

thank you for your efforts chris you honestly seem like you have the best intentions with the club. wish you the best in the future — j (@dcfcholm) December 24, 2021

You’re obviously not that othered then. All bark, no bite. Later. — Matt Rothon (@rothon92) December 24, 2021

So your offer wasn't the best on the table then 🤔. See ya. — *Behind* (@Porsche944_) December 24, 2021

Thanks for the transparency Chris. Something we’ve not had at this club in a long time. — DCFCHub (@DcfcHub) December 24, 2021

Cant fault you Chris , just another long draw out saga the fans don't deserve. I'm convinced as fans we'll regret this deal never happened , have a great Christmas Chris 🎄 — DerbyTownFC (@town_derby) December 24, 2021

Thank you Chris. We don’t blame you — Joe (@Joeya7xdcfc2000) December 23, 2021