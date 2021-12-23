Ipswich Town’s new boss Kieran McKenna could be looking to make the most of his links to Manchester United in the upcoming January transfer window.

Ipswich Town are said to be eyeing up some fresh faces in the New Year.

A quartet of Manchester United starlets have been linked, one of which is young winger Shola Shoretire. The New Times has claimed the 17-year-old winger is alongside Noam Emeran, Teden Mengi and Dylan Levitt on Kieran McKenna’s radar as he looks to bring some familiar faces to Portman Road.

Shoretire is one of many highly-rated youngsters at Old Trafford, already appearing in and around the first-team picture despite his age.

The Newcastle-born prodigy has played four times for the club’s first-team, with his most recent outing coming in a 2-2 draw against Villareal in the Champions League earlier this campaign.

Shoretire has thoroughly impressed for Man Utd’s U23s side, chipping in with 14 goals and nine assists in 35 outings.

Amid the links with Ipswich Town, take a look at some of Shoretire’s highlights below…