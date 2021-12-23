Birmingham City are the latest side to have been credited with interest in Fleetwood Town’s young defender James Hill.

James Hill’s emergence has caught the eyes of many, with the Fleetwood Town starlet being linked with a host of top clubs.

The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona and more have all been mentioned as potential suitors.

However, the most recent side said to have entered the chase is Birmingham City, with Birmingham Live revealing the Championship outfit have seen two bids rejected for the 19-year-old star.

Hill, who plays as a centre-back, has made a great impression since nailing down a starting spot at the Highbury Stadium in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Across all competitions, the talented youngster has already notched up 53 appearances for the Cod Army’s first-team. In the process, he has chipped in with one goal and one assist.

Hill’s displays haven’t only attracted interest on a club level either, with England handing him a call-up to their U20s squad earlier this season.

Now, amid Birmingham City’s rumoured interest, take a look at Hill in action below…