Hull City defender Brandon Fleming has been training for the past few weeks.

Hull City assistant boss Cliff Byrne has provided an injury update on the full-back in his pre-Blackburn Rovers press conference this afternoon (see tweet below).

🗣️ 𝐂𝐁: "Lewie (Coyle) is also progressing really well. We look forward to having both him and Alfie (Jones) back as soon as we can. Brandon (Fleming) has been back training for a number of weeks." — Hull City (@HullCity) December 23, 2021

Fleming, 22, has made just one appearance for the Tigers so far this season in the Carabao Cup.

Byrne also says Alfie Jones and Lewie Coyle are progressing well.

Frustrating

Fleming has had a frustrating time with injuries over recent times but has recently returned to Under-23s action.

He played against Peterborough United earlier this month alongside fellow first-team players like Tyler Smith, Andy Cannon and George Moncur.

Story so far

The left-back has been on the books of the Tigers for his whole career to date.

He was handed his senior debut in August 2017 in a League Cup tie against Doncaster Rovers and has since gone on to make 23 appearances altogether for the East Yorkshire club.

Fleming also had a loan spell away at Bolton Wanderers a couple of seasons ago to get some experience under his belt.

What now?

Grant McCann will be hoping he is back soon and the fact he is training suggests his first-team return isn’t too far off.

Fleming will give Hull some useful competition and depth in defence for the second-half of the campaign.

Next up is Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day followed by a trip to Sheffield United on 29th December.