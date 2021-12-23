Plymouth Argyle will be backed by 1,500 fans at Cheltenham Town on Boxing Day.

Plymouth Argyle have sold out their allocation for Sunday’s clash, as per Plymouth Live reporter Chris Errington on Twitter (see tweet below).

Argyle have sold out their allocation of 1,500 tickets for the Boxing Day away game against Cheltenham Town. #pafc pic.twitter.com/hIcLnUuGHp — Chris Errington (@ChrisErrington1) December 23, 2021

The Green Army will make the festive trip to Gloucestershire in good spirits after their win over Charlton Athletic last time out.

Steven Schumacher had to wait a couple of games before getting his first win and will be looking to make it back-to-back victories this weekend.

He was chosen as the man to replace Ryan Lowe earlier this month and has bolstered his backroom staff today with the addition of former West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City coach Keith Downing.

Plymouth are currently 5th after their impressive first-half of the season and are inside the Play-Offs by three points.

They are also only three points off the automatic promotion places right now.

Here is what their fans have been saying on Twitter about them selling out their away end at Cheltenham-