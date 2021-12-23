Blackpool are said to be in the market for a new striker heading into the January transfer window.

The Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed a new centre-forward is Blackpool’s priority in the upcoming window.

With that in mind, here are three strikers the Tangerines should eye up ahead of next month…

Nahki Wells – Bristol City

The 31-year-old is a proven goalscorer at Championship level, scoring 81 goals in 289 games in the division. Not only that, but he has also chipped in with 27 assists.

However, Wells has seen limited action with Bristol City this season. The Bermudan international has made only five Championship starts for Nigel Pearson’s side this season, featuring 17 times in total. With Wells’ game time at Ashton Gate limited, Blackpool should consider a loan approach for the former QPR and Huddersfield Town star.

Sam Greenwood – Leeds United

Bringing Ellis Simms in on loan last season proved to be a great bit of business, so the Pools should try their luck with another top Premier League talent in the form of Sam Greenwood.

Formerly of Arsenal and Sunderland, Greenwood has starred at youth level for Leeds. The time could come for him to test himself at a senior level though, and Blackpool could be a great place for the youngster to experience first-team football and continue his development under Critchley’s management.

Declan McManus – The New Saints

A more left-field option, but the signing of Shayne Lavery has shown that the gamble in signing lower-league players can pay off.

McManus, 27, has been a huge hit in Wales, scoring 22 goals in 25 games for The New Saints since signing from Dunfermline. The vast majority of his career has been spent on loan in Scotland’s lower leagues, but he certainly has an eye for goal and could be a chance worth taking in January.