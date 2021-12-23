Sunderland hope to have Leon Dajaku back for Monday’s trip to Doncaster Rovers.

Sunderland assistant boss Jamie McAllister says he is progressing well, as per reporter James Hunter on Twitter (see tweet below).

Jamie McAllister: Leon Dajaku is progressing well and hopefully should be fit for Monday's game at Doncaster.

Dajaku, 20, went off against Ipswich Town last weekend and was due to have an X-ray.

He sat out of the Black Cats’ trip to Arsenal the other night but is in contention for their next game which is a boost to Lee Johnson’s side.

Big hit

Dajaku rocked up at the Stadium of Light in the summer as a bit of an unknown quantity on loan from Union Berlin.

However, he has since adapted well to life in England and League One.

He has made 13 league appearances for Sunderland in all competitions so far this term and has chipped in with four goals.

The youngster has given them something different in attack and is becoming a popular man in the North East.

Career to date

Dajaku has spent his whole career to date in Germany and has had spells in the past at Stuttgart and Bayern Munich.

He had a loan spell at Union Berlin last season and the Bundesliga side decided to sign him on a permanent basis this past summer.

However, they were keen for him to go and get some first-team experience under his belt and that is how his move to Sunderland came about.