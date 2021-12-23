Crawley Town manager John Yems has confirmed the club are interested in Newcastle United’s left-sided ace Rosaire Longelo.

Crawley Town were said to be keen on a January swoop for Newcastle United man Rosaire Longelo earlier this week.

Now, as quoted by the Crawley Observer, Crawley boss John Yems has confirmed the League Two side’s interest in the 22-year-old ace.

Speaking on the matter, Yems confirmed the club’s interest while also revealing the player is interested in a move. However, the Red Devils aren’t the only ones keen on Longelo, with the 62-year-old adding that “two or three” teams are in the pursuit.

Here’s what he had to say on the interest:

“I am always looking for good players to improve this squad, so anyone who becomes available who we fancy we will be interested.

“We are interested in him, and he is interested in us. “At the moment two or three clubs are interested but I am not going to get caught playing off against other people.”

Longelo’s career to date

Longelo’s entire career so far has been spent playing youth football. He started out in West Ham United’s youth academy, playing 31 times for the Hammers’ U18s and three times for the U23s before switching to Newcastle United in 2018.

Since then, the young Englishman, who is also eligible for DR Congo, has been a mainstay in the Magpies U23s side.

Operating as a left midfielder, left-back or out on the right-wing, Longelo has played 55 times for the young Newcastle outfit. In the process, he has chipped in with seven goals and four assists.

With his contract expiring in the summer and Crawley among those keen, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out.