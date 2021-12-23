Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says the club plan to bolster their squad this winter, as per the Fans’ Forum he attended earlier this month.

Full notes from the meeting have now been published.

Sandgaard says the club are looking at younger players who have the potential to develop.

The club are gearing up for their first transfer window under new boss Johnnie Jackson.

Quotes….

Notes from the Fans’ Forum meeting:

“He (Sandgaard) said the club are looking at young players who have the potential to develop. He said he hopes we can make at least one more of those.

“He said he was looking at a minimum of one, maybe two. He said there may be an option for loan players we can bring in too. He said, we will continue to improve on the team.”

Last summer

Charlton had a busy summer transfer window and it took a while for the new signings to all gel together, which may have been Nigel Adkins’ downfall in the end.

The Addicks have shown a pattern in their recruitment over recent times in signing younger players like Diallang Jaiyesimi, Sam Lavelle, George Dobson, Charlie Kirk and Sean Clare who can all get better down the line.

This winter

Jackson’s side are currently 10 points off the Play-Offs and will fancy their chances of a push into the top six during the second-half of the season.

The January window gives them an opportunity to add that bit more quality into their side and Sandgaard says that they will be active next month.

What next?

Charlton are due to play AFC Wimbledon away on Boxing Day and will be looking to bounce back from their loss to Plymouth Argyle last time out.