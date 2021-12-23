Hull City youngster Jake Leake has completed a temporary return to Boston United, it has been confirmed.

Hull City sent young full-back Jake Leake out on loan earlier this season, with Boston United swooping in to complete a temporary deal to give the Tigers prodigy a taste of first-team football.

Now, after returning to Hull in October, it has been confirmed that Leake has reunited with the Pilgrims on loan.

As announced on the club’s official website, Hull have agreed a new one-month loan deal with Boston.

Leake links up with the National League North side for a second time this season as he bids to get some senior experience away from Grant McCann’s side.

In his first stint with the club, Leake played six times for Boston, starting in all but one game. Although they were unable to keep a clean sheet in any of his six outings, Boston managed to win four of those games, with Leake providing an assist in the 2-1 win over Bradford Park Avenue.

The situation at Boston United

After 17 National League North games, Craig Elliott’s side sit in 6th place, though some of the teams around them hold games in hand.

The Pilgrims have won nine times, drawn only once and fallen to seven defeats, most recently defeating Kidderminster 4-1 in the FA Trophy.

Next up is a Boxing Day clash with 9th placed Alfreton Town, so it awaits to be seen if Leake comes straight back into the starting XI after his return.