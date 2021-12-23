Bournemouth have received an enquiry from Newcastle United regarding star midfielder Philip Billing, according to reports.

Newcastle United will be determined to make the most of their new riches to make some much-needed additions to Eddie How’s squad in January.

Since Howe’s arrival, a number of Bournemouth players have been linked with a reunion at St. James’ Park. Lloyd Kelly, Jefferson Lerma and Steve Cook are among those all mentioned previously.

Now, as per a report from 90min, Newcastle have also made an enquiry regarding midfielder Philip Billing.

The one-cap Denmark international has been in fine form for the Cherries this season, operating as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder and defensive midfielder for Scott Parker’s side so far.

Billing has managed an impressive eight goals and four assists in 21 appearances across all competitions thus far. His 12 goal contributions this season equals a career-best achieved last season, though he has done so only halfway through the current campaign.

Billing’s situation at Bournemouth

The 25-year-old remains a key player for the Cherries, so you’d think the club would do what they can to keep him on board this winter.

They’re under no pressure to cash in either, with Billing still contracted to the club until the summer of 2024.

The Copenhagen-born ace is sure to have a key role to play for Parker’s side moving forward as they look to return to the Premier League, so it will be interesting to see how his situation develops over January.