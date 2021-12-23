Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has revealed the club are in “good dialogue” with Hamburg over a loan extension for young winger Xavier Amaechi.

Bolton Wanderers recruited Xavier Amaechi in the summer, bringing him in from German outfit Hamburg on a half-season loan deal.

However, much of the former Arsenal starlet’s time at the University of Bolton Stadium has been disrupted by a metatarsal injury, with Amaechi only making his competitive debut in November.

Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has been open about talks with Hamburg over extending Amaechi’s loan, and he has now provided a positive update on the matter.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Evatt said the two clubs are in “good dialogue”, with discussions “progressing”.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We’re progressing our talks with Hamburg.

“There is good dialogue between both parties and I think there is a willingness from both sides to continue.

“So yeah, that one looks okay.”

Amaechi’s season so far

After sitting on the sidelines for the first few months of the seasons, Amaechi has made seven appearances across all competitions for Bolton.

Six of those outings have come as a substitute. However, in his only start for the club, the 20-year-old found the back of the net, scoring in the Trotters’ 2-2 draw with Cheltenham Town at the end of November.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if Amaechi can nail down a place in Evatt’s starting XI, providing the League One side can come to an agreement with Hamburg regarding an extended stay with the club.