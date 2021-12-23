Peterborough United are not interested in signing Portsmouth striker John Marquis in January, it has emerged.

Reports emerged from Hampshire Live on Wednesday revealed Peterborough United had enquired about a potential winter swoop for the 29-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

However, as quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has dismissed the links.

Fry has labelled the rumour as “nonsense”, seemingly putting an end to the links with Posh and Marquis.

Posh are in the market for a new forward, the report adds, and Marquis is a player familiar with manager Darren Ferguson, but a reunion isn’t on the cards heading into January.

Marquis’ season so far

The former Doncaster Rovers striker has been a dangerous striker in League One before, but he hasn’t quite been able to get back to his best this season.

For Danny Cowley’s Pompey side, Marquis has scored four goals and laid on three assists in 19 games across all competitions. His contributions this season take him to 37 goals and 14 assists in 121 games since joining from Doncaster Rovers in July 2019.

Although Posh aren’t pursuing a deal, it awaits to be seen how Marquis’ situation at Fratton Park pans out this winter.

The former Millwall youngster sees his contract with Portsmouth expire at the end of this season, though the club do hold an option for a 12-month extension if they wish to keep Marquis on board for another year.