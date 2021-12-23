Middlesbrough take on Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day, with the Teessiders looking to leapfrog their opponents in the table.

Middlesbrough come into the game in ninth position in the Championship standings, whereas Nottingham Forest are one point and two places above them in seventh.

Chris Wilder’s side are just two points off fifth-placed Queens Park Rangers and they will be hoping a victory could see them jump into the division’s top six.

So far in his six games in charge, Middlesbrough have won three, drew two and lost one. However, Forest boast a similarly good run of form, having gone unbeaten in their last nine games, with four wins and five draws.

Wilder has not made many changes to his starting eleven since he took the reigns. All of his outfield changes have been enforced due to injuries.

Lee Peltier dropped out in place of Anfernee Dijksteel, and Neil Taylor replaced Marc Bola, whereas Joe Lumley took over between the sticks instead of Luke Daniels.

Here is how we expect Middlesbrough to line up when they take on Nottingham Forest this weekend.

GK – Joe Lumley

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Dael Fry

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Neil Taylor

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Matt Crooks

CM – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Duncan Watmore

ST – Andraz Sporar

We believe Boro will be unchanged from the side that beat Bournemouth last weekend. They performed extremely well and the age-old saying of ‘don’t change a winning formula’ will likely be put into action against Forest.

Marc Bola could be back in contention at left wing-back as his return date is still unknown after sustaining a training injury. But rather than risking him, Taylor will likely keep his place after impressing last time out.