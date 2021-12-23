This article is part of The72’s content series 72talk, in which our writers have their say on all the latest and most pressing topics in the English Football League.

Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson’s impressive form has seen him attract plenty of interest ahead of January.

Should Forest cash in while they can? Our writers have their say…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“After starring on loan with Lincoln City last season, Johnson has become a key player for Nottingham Forest. The scariest thing is that he’s managed to do so at only 20 in what is his first season of consistent first-team action at the City Ground.

“A £20m valuation has been reported amid Premier League interest, and any Championship side would be forgiven for being tempted into cashing in. But, should they cash in while they can? Not a chance.

“The Welshman will only get better under the guidance and tutelage of Steve Cooper, who has been trusted with plenty of top young talents before. A stay wouldn’t just be good for Johnson either, with Forest’s resurgence under Cooper propelling them into the play-off picture. Losing Johnson would be a big blow to their hopes, so they should do what they can to keep Johnson on board beyond January.”

Graham Smeaton

“Johnson’s contract runs out in 2023 – that’s in two year’s time. There are always going to be questions as to whether Forest should cash in on him rather than let his contract run down.

“Those questions are more focused when you look at the season he is having now and what he achieved last season on loan at Lincoln City. He has five goals and five assists for Forest this time around and this is a total on the back of 10 goals and 14 assists for the Imps last season in League One.

“However, one look at where Forest sit in the Championship table – they are 7th – should be sobering enough for them to not think of cashing in. They are on the fringes of the play-off picture and Johnson has played a huge part in getting them to this point.

“The way that he is playing, he could be a key player come the second half of the season. Forest cashing in now might derail the momentum that they have gathered.”

Harry Mail (@Harry_Mail1)

“Nottingham Forest shouldn’t cash in on Brennan Johnson just yet. He still has another couple of seasons left on his contract so they are under no financial pressure to sell him.

“This situation reminds me of when Jarrod Bowen played for Hull City. He stayed for an extra year when he could have easily moved on to the Premier League and had one last final 12 months to really prove himself in the Championship and look at him now.

“Johnson should have a crack at helping Forest get back to the top flight and if they don’t do it this season they can review the situation next year.”