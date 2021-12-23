This article is part of The72’s content series 72talk, in which our writers have their say on all the latest and most pressing topics in the English Football League.

Blackburn Rovers are flying in the Championship right now under Tony Mowbray and are sat in 3rd place in the table.

Are they title contenders? Our writes have their say…

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Blackburn are just one of a handful of teams that are in promotion contention right now. Fulham and Bournemouth have slowed down but expect them to regain their form sooner rather than later, whilst the likes of West Brom remain in with a shout, as well as QPR and Stoke City, and with teams like Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United starting to come good too.

“But Blackburn seem like the division’s most complete side at the moment. Since that 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Fulham they’ve swiftly turned their season around, doing so in style.

“Ben Brereton Diaz is proving to be a fine player and names like John Buckley and Darragh Lenihan are proving influential. Rovers need some solid January additions to keep this form going and that could yet prove difficult for Mowbray who’s not had much in the way of a budget recently. But a title challenge is certainly possible at Blackburn Rovers this season.”

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“When you look at their form and the standard of their performances recently, why can’t Rovers challenge for the title?

“Yes, Tony Mowbray’s side have long been a team that have always looked as though they could do more and they’ve seen play-off pushes fall by the wayside before.

“However, their recent form has shown exactly what they’re capable of, it’s just up to them to maintain this level for the rest of the season if they really are serious about making a title charge. It’ll be an important January though, with key players like Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell heading into the final six months of their contracts.”

Graham Smeaton

“As it stands, Blackburn are 3rd in the table. Not only that but they are looking very good in being there. They are currently on a five-match win streak that has seen them score 12 goals without conceding.

“In fact, if you go back to their disastrous 7-0 hammering by Fulham, Tony Mowbray’s men are unbeaten in seven games – six of these being wins. Across those games, they have outscored opponents 16-2.

“That is excellent form, but is it enough to see them as title contenders? They’ve beaten a lot of good teams (including Sheffield United and Bournemouth) in this run.

“This is a Blackburn side that got over the sale of Adam Armstrong and is looking a totally different outfit to the one that stuttered last season.

“So, genuine title contenders – that’s big question? The true answer to that comes in May but they shouldn’t be discounted.”