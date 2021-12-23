Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell is expecting a tough game when Wigan Athletic come to town on Boxing Day.

Crewe Alexandra are currently fighting for their lives at the bottom of League One.

Fellow North West side Wigan Athletic, on the other hand, are competing for promotion to the Championship.

The Latics have been in impressive form this season under Leam Richardson and will be looking to get another three points on the board in Cheshire on Sunday.



Wigan struggled like Crewe last term but managed to stay up in the end.

Artell has said he is pleased to have seen them turn their fortunes around over the past 12 months.

‘Done ever so well’….

He has said, as per the Alex’s official club website:

“They’ve done ever so well. It wasn’t so long ago they were in the mire and thankfully they’ve been brought back.

“We hope they have a long and prosperous journey for their fans. We hope it doesn’t begin until after we’ve played them on Sunday!”

He added: “Kenny (Lunt) went to watch them on Saturday and said they were a good team, Oxford probably deserved to get something.

“We know that any team at this level can beat anyone. We need to make sure that’s the case when big clubs like Wigan come to town.”

Crewe situation

The Railwaymen are currently bottom of the table after a tough first-half of the season.

They are seven points from safety after just three wins this term.

Wigan situation

Richardson’s side picked up an impressive win at Oxford United last time out.

They are 2nd and two points behind Rotherham United with a game in-hand.