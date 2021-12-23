Blackpool youngster Rob Apter is being monitored by a ‘host’ of clubs this winter, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

Blackpool have a decision to make on what to do with him in the January transfer window.

Apter, 18, has recently been on trial with Livingston but the Scottish Premiership side have decided against signing him.

The teenager remains on the radar of other clubs who are keen to land him.

‘Keep an eye on’….

Livingston boss David Martindale has said: “He did very well and is one I would like to keep an eye on. I think as his first professional loan it would be too big a jump to play week in, week out in the Scottish Premiership.

“I personally feel he needs to be out playing to continue his progression but that has to be at a better level than the one he was recently playing at.

“He’s a very nice kid with a good attitude and plenty of ability and he is one I will definitely keep an eye on in future.”

Career to date

Apter is from Liverpool and has risen up through the academy at Blackpool.

He has been a key player for the Tangerines at various youth levels and penned his first professional deal in 2020.

The Scotland youth international has made two first-team appearances now and saw his contract extended earlier this month.

Bamber Bridge spell

Apter spent time on loan at non-league side Bamber Bridge earlier this season and scored 10 goals in.

He returned to Blackpool on 15th December and is now being watched by other sides.