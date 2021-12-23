Hartlepool United are keen to strike a deal with Millwall to keep loanee Tyler Burey, as detailed in a report by the Northern Echo.

Hartlepool United want to have the attacker until the end of the season.

Burey, 20, joined the League Two side over the summer but has been out injured over recent months.

However, the Pools want to strike an agreement with his parent club in January.

Story so far

Millwall gave Burey the green light to head to the North East in early August on a deal until January.

He impressed in his opening few games and scored three goals in seven games in all competitions before injury struck.

Dave Challinor was the man who brought him to the Suits Direct Stadium but his successor Graeme Lee sees him as part of his plans this term.

Career to date

Burey started his career at AFC Wimbledon and rose up through their youth ranks before playing five times for their first-team.

Millwall then swooped to sign him in 2019 and he has since made 16 appearances for the Lions in all competitions over recent seasons.

What next?

It will be interesting to see if Gary Rowett lets him stay out on loan until next summer.

Burey needs game time, especially after his injury, and he may feel he still has a lot to give at Hartlepool.