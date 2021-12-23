Bristol Rovers are ‘likely’ to loan out Zain Walker this winter, as detailed in a report by Bristol Live.

Bristol Rovers are expected to let the midfielder leave on loan again.

Walker, 19, is currently injured but could be poised to head out the exit door to get more games under his belt.

He joined Chippenham Town last month but suffered a muscle injury just half an hour into his debut.

Read: Bristol Rovers defender wanted by League One side

Story so far

Walker is from South London and started out in the academy at Fulham before signing for Bristol Rovers at the age of 16.

He made his senior debut for the Gas in November 2018 in an EFL Trophy clash and became the first player to be born in the 2000s to play for the club.

Walker was rewarded with a new two-year contract last September which runs until the summer of 2022.

Lack of game

He has struggled for game time in this campaign under Joey Barton and has made just two cup appearances this term.

The teenager made 15 appearances in all competitions last season when the Pirates were in League One.

Read: Bristol Rovers boss praises on loan winger

What now?

He spent time on loan in the National League with King’s Lynn Town earlier this year before his move to Chippenham.

A third move away is now a distinct possibility in next month’s transfer window and it will be interesting to see what happens.