Morecambe are trying to sign an experienced centre-back, according to journalist Alan Nixon (see tweet below).

Morecambe are looking to delve into the upcoming January transfer window.

Stephen Robinson is keen to strengthen his defensive department ahead of the second-half of the season.

The Shrimps are currently 21st in League One and are two points from safety.

Lost Sam Lavelle

Morecambe lost key defender Sam Lavelle over the summer to fellow third tier side Charlton Athletic which was a blow.

The North West outfit moved to bring in defenders like Anthony O’Connor, Ryan Delaney and Scott Wootton in the last transfer window.

However, they have their sights set on adding an experienced centre-back this winter to boost their survival hopes.

Need to keep Stockton

Robinson will be desperate to keep hold of top scorer Cole Stockton next month.

He has scored 16 goals in all competitions so far this season and keeping him for the rest of the campaign would help their chances of staying up.

Current situation

Morecambe’s last win came on 20th November away at Fleetwood Town and they are winless in their last five league games.

Next up are two big home games against Crewe Alexandra and Doncaster Rovers and the latter could have a new manager in by then.

Nixon claims the Shrimps are trying to land a defender and it will be interesting to see who they are after.