Blackpool currently sit in 13th position in the Sky Bet Championship table. It is a placing that sees their 30 points enough to have them just 6 points shy of the top-six and a play-off place.

Blackpool won last time out, a 3-1 victory against Peterborough United with the goals shared between Keshi Anderson, Sonny Carey and Jerry Yates.

January, and the opening of the transfer window, is just around the corner. Sun man Alan Nixon says that the Tangerines have a priority for this window – something he points out in reply to a ‘Pool fan on Twitter (below):

New striker the priority https://t.co/ntgzJn3im7 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 23, 2021

Thoughts – Blackpool’s need and priority

The Seasiders have scored 23 goals in their 23 Championship games so far this season. That total places them 19th when ranked against the goals scored by other sides.

This rather paltry total tells a story in its own right. It is something that would need addressing should they want to mount a play-off charge.

Blackpool are only 6 points – two wins – away from a play-off place. A charge towards the top cannot be sustained if goals are coming piecemeal and in dribs and drabs.

The leading scorers at the club are Jerry Yates (six goals) and Shayne Lavery (five goals). Bearing these totals in mind, it is easy to see why Alan Nixon is saying that a striker is a priority come the January transfer window.