Charlton Athletic have sold 1,014 tickets for their Boxing Day trip to AFC Wimbledon, as per their official club website.

Charlton Athletic have also been given an extra 40 after selling out their allocation.

The Addicks will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle last time out.

The match is ON as it stands, as reported by London News Online.

Still training

Johnnie Jackson’s side were the only club in South London to play last weekend.

They have had some additional Covid cases as of yesterday but are still in training today.

League table

Charlton are currently 12th in the league table and will fancy their chances of rising into the Play-Offs during the second-half of the season.

They are 10 points off at the moment but a run of form would see that gap close.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to have been given an additional few tickets for Wimbledon-

