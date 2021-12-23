Former West Brom and Bristol City coach Keith Downing has joined Plymouth Argyle.

The League One side have announced the addition on their official club website.

Downing, 56, has joined Steven Schumacher’s backroom staff and will be the Pilgrims’ first-team coach.

He has most recently worked at Bristol City but left his role as assistant manager at Ashton Gate in October.

Playing career

Downing played for the likes of Wolves, Birmingham City and Stoke City in his playing days.

He hung up his boots in 1999 and has since delved into the coaching world.

Coaching career

The experienced coach landed his first job as number two at Cheltenham Town in 2004 and had a brief spell as their full-time boss a few years later.

Downing then had a stint at Port Vale before linking up with West Bromwich Albion as academy coach in 2009.

He held a few different positions during his time at the Hawthorns and was their caretaker manager during the 2013/14 campaign.

West Brom exit

Downing left the Baggies in 2015 when Tony Pulis came in and reshuffled their staffing set-up.

He then got back into the game with England and managed the Under-20s and Under-19s before linking up with Bristol City last year.

New challenge

Plymouth have brought him in to work with Schumacher and it will be interesting to see if they are able to gain promotion to the Championship this term.