Leeds United are ‘weighing up a move’ for Reading ace John Swift ahead of January, reports Football Insider.

Swift, 26, has been linked with a Premier League move throughout this season.

Leeds United have been mentioned alongside the likes of Newcastle United and Wolves previously, but now Football Insider has revealed that the Yorkshire club are lining up a January bid for the midfielder.

Swift has scored eight goals and assisted a further nine in his 21 Championship outings this season.

His side were dealt a six-point deduction earlier in the campaign and now find themselves in a relegation battle.

And with Swift in the final six months of his Reading contract, Football Insider say that the Royals could be more inclined to sell next month after he rejected the offer of a new deal.

A Swift January exit?

Reading started the season strongly and looked to be emerging as surprise top-six contenders once gain.

But their earlier points deduction has brought about a poor run of form. After losing four games on the spin through October and November the Royals have since won just one of their last five in the league, now finding themselves in 21st-place and just two points above the relegation zone.

Swift is no doubt Reading’s standout player and after rejecting the offer of a new contract, it could suggest that he’s looking for the exit.

Leeds would be a great move for the player – Marcelo Bielsa’s side are no doubt struggling in the Premier League this season but they remain a hugely attractive club to sign for, and the technically-gifted Swift could be an ideal fit for the way the club plays under Bielsa.

Either way, it looks like Swift is in the final months of his stay at Reading.