Middlesbrough left-back Neil Taylor has revealed the main reason to why he joined the Teessiders in an interview with The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough secured the signing of the free agent last month, but he has had to bide his time before featuring for his new side.

Despite signing on the 18th of November, he was only given his debut last weekend in the 1-0 victory over second-placed Bournemouth.

The Welshman impressed in his first outing and could keep his place when Boro take on Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day this weekend.

Prior to arriving at the Riverside, Taylor was interesting a number of clubs, with the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City both linked.

However, he decided on Middlesbrough and has revealed the one reason why he joined the North-East club.

“Chris [Wilder] was a big pull for me,” said Taylor.

“I’ve admired his teams and the way they work and the way they set up and I really wanted to work with him as well.

“He’s created a culture here very quickly and I’ve not been disappointed with how he is,” he continued, “It’s been everything I expected and more.

“I think between him, Alan (Knill) and Matt Prestridge, they are extremely good. I can say that because I’ve worked with a lot of managers and a lot of good ones and these are especially very good.

“Especially for the Championship, Middlesbrough have made a fantastic appointment.”

The appointment of Wilder is bearing fruit as things stand. In his first six games in charge, Boro have only lost one game, winning three and drawing the other two.

The former Sheffield United manager took over from Neil Warnock with the club in 14th position in the Championship and he has now guided them to ninth and within touching distance of the top six.

They are just two points off fifth-placed QPR, but they face a number of tough tests in the coming weeks.

Across their next seven fixtures they play five of the division’s top-half teams, four of which are all above them in the table as things stand.

Taylor will be hoping he can play a part and help his new side close the gap on the top six teams ahead of them.