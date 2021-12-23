Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has suggested that he could recall Connor Taylor from his loan spell at Bristol Rovers next month.

Taylor, 20, is currently out on loan at Bristol Rovers in League Two. The Englishman made his Championship debut for the Potters last season and has featured 18 times in League Two this time round, scoring once.

He’s become a key player for Joey Barton’s side. Taylor though is currently sidelined with a calf injury but the extent of the injury is not yet known.

But Stoke City could well recall Taylor from Bristol Rovers next month – O’Neill is weighing up what is best for the Stoke City players currently out on loan, and he had this to say on Taylor:

“Connor has played a lot of football. He’s injured at the minute but he’s played the most of the players who are out on loan and we’ll just monitor those situations.

“Ideally if you are bringing them back, you’re bringing them back because they will affect the team and get minutes. We have to weigh that up against their development and leaving them where they are at this minute as well.”