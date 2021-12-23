Stoke City currently sit in 6th-place of the Championship table, with their upcoming home game v bottom club Derby County being their last on 2021.

Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City have become surprise top-six contenders this season. The Potters were sweating over their wage bill in the summer and tried to clear out as many high-earning names as possible, whilst focusing their recruitment more on youth.

Since, Stoke have emerged as strong top-six contenders in the Championship but fans will know that their side needs a strong January transfer window to keep this form going.

Here we look at all the latest Stoke City transfer news ahead of next month’s transfer window…

Hearts defender John Souttar has been linked with a host of Championship clubs ahead of next month. He’s out of contract next summer and recent reports have suggested that Stoke City are currently leading the race to sign the centre-back.

Meanwhile, Potters midfielder Peter Etebo has has hinted at making his loan stay at Watford permanent in a recent interview.

Ibrahim Sy is also attracting some unwanted interest ahead of January with reports coming out of Europe linking Sy with French duo Chamois Niortais and AS Nancy, whilst the Potters are hoping to fend off Premier League interest in Emre Tozgel by offering him a new deal.

Elsewhere, The Sun on Sunday (19.12.21) previously linked Stoke City alongside Wolves with Cambridge United starlet Saleem Akanbi, with Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle also mentioned as a supposed target of Stoke City’s ahead of January.

For O’Neill then, January could well be a nervy month for the club with some of his players linked with moves away.

But there is some positive transfer rumours coming out of the club, and fans could yet see some names coming through the doors at the bet365 Stadium in the Potters’ bid for promotion.