Telegraph reporter Percy revealed on Twitter last night that Brentford have had a £10million offer for Johnson, 20, rejected by Nottingham Forest.

The Welsh international has been in fine form this season, scoring five and assisting as many with his side having surged up the Championship table since Steve Cooper’s appointment earlier this season.

Reports this week have claimed that all of Everton, Newcastle United, Spurs and West Ham are looking at Johnson ahead of January.

The same report went on to reveal that Forest want at least £20million for the attacker.

But Percy says that Forest don’t want to sell Johnson next month, and that the youngster wants to continue playing under Cooper.

