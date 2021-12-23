West Brom are looking at Wigan Athletic striker Callum Lang ahead of the January transfer window, Express and Star have revealed.

Lang, 23, has scored eight goals in 20 League One outings for Wigan Athletic this season.

The Englishman netted nine goals last time round and has taken his game to the next level this season, with Leam Richardson’s Wigan Athletic emerging as strong promotion contenders in the third-tier.

And now, a report from Express and Star has revealed that Lang is a January target of West Brom’s, with Baggies boss Valerien Ismael seeing Lang as an ideal striker for his aggressive style of play at The Hawthorns.

West Brom’s striker search…

West Brom have been lacking goals this season. They’ve scored 30 in their opening 23 league fixtures but that won’t be enough to see them break into the top two before the end of the campaign.

Reports yesterday suggested they were in advanced talks to sign Barnsley’s Cauley Woodrow, with Orlando City’s Daryl Dike having been linked to the club as well.

And Ismael seems to be racking up the striker options ahead of next month with Lang now a supposed target of the Baggies’.

He’s proved himself to be a prolific forward this season and he could really be an ideal fit for Ismael’s style of play – he’s a powerful striker who can play a target man role, and who can also unsettle a defensive line with his speed and aggression.

It’s an interesting rumour nevertheless, but it seems unlikely that Wigan would want to sell one of their star players midway through this season.