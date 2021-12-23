Rangers are considering a Janaury move for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, reports TEAMtalk.

Johnstone, 28, is out of contract next summer. The West Brom and England goalkeeper has been in headlines all season and TEAMtalk say that he is keen on securing his exit from The Hawthorns next month.

He’s plenty of Premier League interest – the likes of West Ham and Spurs have been linked throughout the campaign, with Newcastle United now considering a January move.

But TEAMtalk have gone on to reveal that Rangers are weighing up a move for the 28-year-old next month, with the Scottish club able to agree a pre-contract agreement with the player which would see him join the club next summer for free.