West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is ‘hoping to secure a move to the Premier League’ next month, a report from TEAMtalk has revealed.

Johnstone, 28 has been linked with a Premier League move throughout this season.

The England shot-stopper is said to be on the radars of a number of top flight clubs, including the likes of West Ham, Spurs and Southampton.

And TEAMtalk reveal that Spurs are ‘considering’ a transfer bid next month, dependant on what West Brom’s asking price will be, with Newcastle United now ‘keeping tabs’ on the West Brom man too.

TEAMtalk also go on to reveal how West Brom have told Johnstone that the will ‘consider’ any incoming bids for him in the New Year given his contract situation at the club – he’s out of contract at the end of this season, and talks over a renewal have stalled.

The state of play…

Reports earlier in the season suggested that West Brom would consider a January offer in the region of £10million for Johnstone.

West Brom were hoping to speed up contract talks ahead of the New Year but it seems like those talks have stalled, with Johnstone’s deal still set to expire at the end of the season and reports claiming that West Brom are resigned to losing him at some point this campaign.

For the England goalkeeper then, he seems to have no shortage of options going into next month’s transfer window.

He’s a fine player and he’s proved that once again in the Championship this season. West Brom look as though they might struggle in their bid for an immediate return to the top flight and so it’s understandable why Johnstone wants to secure his move sooner rather than later.

Now, it seems to be down to whether any clubs can match whatever West Brom want for Johnstone.