Brentford have had a fresh £10million offer for Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson rejected, reports John Percy.

Johnson, 20, has been a target of Brentford’s throughout this season. The Welshman was wanted by the Bees in the summer and they made a bid then, but that was also rejected.

Now though, Telegraph reporter Percy has revealed that Brentford have made a new bid for the attacker, in the region of £10million – half of what Nottingham Forest are supposed to be asking for, and that it has had been rejected once again:

Brentford have made a new offer of £10m for #nffc Brennan Johnson, which has been turned down. Bid went in late last week. Forest insist he is not for sale in January and Johnson also very keen to continue playing under Steve Cooper. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) December 22, 2021

Reports earlier this week suggested that Everton and Newcastle United had both joined the race to sign Johnson ahead of January, with the likes of Spurs and West Ham also showing a keen interest.

Brennan going nowhere…

Nottingham Forest currently sit in 7th-place of the Championship table and so it would be foolish if they were to sell Johnson midway through the season – a season in which they could claim an unexpected top-six finish.

And Percy reiterates Forest’s stance on a potential January sale, saying that the club aren’t interested.

Percy also goes on to mention how Johnson is keen to play under former Swansea City boss Steve Cooper and understandably so.

Cooper’s attacking style of play has brought the best out of Nottingham Forest this season and it’s developing Johnson into a fine Championship player – he’s scored in his last two outings now to take his season tally to five in the league, with five assists to add to that.

Forest could still see bids come in for Johnson in January but they don’t seem likely to budge.