Bournemouth are said to be eyeing up a loan move for Manchester City prodigy Yan Couto in 2022.

Italian reporter Rudy Galetti has claimed Bournemouth have set their sights on a potential loan deal for the Manchester City starlet.

🚨EXCL | #Bournemouth, currently 2nd in #Championship, have put #YanCouto in the crosshairs. 🎯 The #MCFC-owned right-back, currently at #Braga, is on the list of possible reinforcements (on loan) for June in the event of a #AFCB promotion to the #EPL. 🐓⚽️ #Transfers — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) December 22, 2021

A swoop wouldn’t be made in January though, with Galetti stating the Cherries are in fact sizing up Couto as a potential target in the event of promotion back to the Premier League next summer.

Though a slightly left-of-field rumour, Couto does look to be a promising talent for the future.

The 19-year-old Brazilian starlet joined City for an initial £5m in the summer of 2020, with the deal also including future clauses.

Since his arrival from hometown club Coritiba, Couto has been picking up experience out on loan. He linked up with Spanish outfit Girona for the 2020/21 campaign before joining SC Braga during the summer transfer window.

Now, amid the links with a potential move to Bournemouth in the summer of 2022, take a look at what Couto could have to offer below…