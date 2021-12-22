Swansea City boss Russell Martin is eyeing some fresh additions in January, with Manchester City’s James McAtee among those linked.

Wales Online reported in early November that Swansea City were interested in a winter loan swoop for James McAtee. However, it has since been claimed that Manchester City are reluctant to let the youngster depart on a temporary basis.

With that in mind, here are three transfer alternatives Swansea should consider instead…

Scott Twine – MK Dons

Scott Twine is a player Russell Martin will be more than familiar with, and he’s a player that should be well known to most other Championship bosses.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is lethal from outside the box, scoring nine goals and laying on seven assists in 23 games this season. He has previously featured in a slightly deeper role as well as further forward and out on the wing too, displaying his versatility.

Kieran Dowell – Norwich City

Former Everton youngster Kieran Dowell has seen limited action at Carrow Road this season, playing only nine times so far.

He has shown he can be a danger to Championship defences before though. Across previous spells in the division, Dowell has scored 21 goals and laid on nine assists in 100 games in the second tier.

He could benefit from a temporary move away from the Canaries in January to give him more game time, so it could be a deal worth looking into.

Taylor Richards – Brighton and Hove Albion

The 21-year-old impressed in a temporary stint with Doncaster Rovers last season, scoring 11 goals and laying on five assists in 48 games.

He remained at the AMEX Stadium in the summer but has seen limited action this season, so is another who could benefit from a temporary switch in January. Richards can play out on the wing as well as in attacking midfield, also featuring as a central midfielder on occasion.