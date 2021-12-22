Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has seen his squad stretched in the first half of this season, with limited options at centre-back causing him a headache or two along the way.

Portsmouth are said to be keen on Cheltenham Town defender Will Boyle, though it has now emerged that Pompey’s financial situation means they won’t be able to make a cash bid for the Robins captain.

With that in mind, we take a look at three alternatives Portsmouth should consider…

Haydon Roberts – Brighton and Hove Albion

The first on the list is versatile 19-year-old Haydon Roberts, who has been in and around Graham Potters’ first-team this season but has seen limited action.

Able to feature at centre-back, left-back and defensive midfield, Roberts could benefit from a loan move away from Brighton to continue his development and Portsmouth could be the perfect destination.

Winston Reid – free agent

One option with bags of higher-league pedigree is Winston Reid.

The New Zealand international is without a club after being let go by West Ham earlier this season and would be a statement signing for Pompey. As a free agent, the League One side wouldn’t need to conjure up a transfer fee either.

Liam Lindsay – Preston North End

Liam Lindsay has starred in League One previously, helping Barnsley win promotion from the third-tier in the 2018/19 campaign.

He only joined Preston in the summer after a loan spell with the club, but his action has been limited this season. The Scot has played in only six Championship games this season and could benefit from a temporary spell away from Deepdale to give him more game time.